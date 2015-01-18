FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Mashreq bank Q4 net profit rises 28 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 18, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq bank Q4 net profit rises 28 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Sunday posted a 28 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by strong performance in operating income.

The lender made a net profit of 644.3 million dirhams ($175.4 million) for the three months to Dec. 31 compared with 504.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.

Mashreq’s statement cited strong growth in operating income.

The bank said its net profit for all of 2014 rose to 2.40 billion dirhams from 1.81 billion dirhams in 2013, a 33 percent increase.

Mashreq said its board proposed a 40 percent cash dividend for 2014. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.