#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Mashreq Q3 net profit slips 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday posted a 7.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 551.4 million dirhams ($150.1 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, a decrease on the 596.8 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2014.

For the nine-month period, net profit increased by 5.1 percent in 2015 to 1.86 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
