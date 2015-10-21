UPDATE 1-Fee income fall dents profit at Dubai's Mashreq

* Q3 net profit 551.4 mln dirhams vs 596.8 mln yr-ago

* Net fee and commission income drops to 408.3 mln dirhams

* Net interest income rises over same period (Adds detail, context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Dubai’s third-biggest lender by assets Mashreq posted a 7.6 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as a drop in income from fees offset stronger profits from loans.

The lender made a net profit of 551.4 million dirhams ($150.1 million) for the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, a decrease on the 596.8 million dirhams recorded for the corresponding period of 2014.

A rise in expenses meant net fee and commission income dropped to 408.3 million dirhams for three months, compared to 425.4 million dirhams in the same period of last year.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates have sought to boost fee revenue in recent quarters to ease margin pressures caused by record low interest rates.

Net interest income and net income from Islamic products rose to 825.9 million dirhams in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 785.6 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year.

For the nine-month period, net profit increased by 5.1 percent in 2015 to 1.86 billion dirhams.

For the same period, loans and advances at the end of September were 58.4 billion dirhams, up by 1.9 percent on the same point of 2014, while customer deposits over the same period grew by 9.3 percent to 73.1 billion dirhams.

Credit growth across the UAE banking sector was expected to be around 2 percent this year, Mashreq Chief Executive Abdul Aziz al-Ghurair said in July.

He said in January the bank was targeting net profit growth in 2015 of between 6 percent and 10 percent.

The bank had received approval from the UAE central bank to open a representative office in Kenya, the statement said. The office should be operational before the year end. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Editing by David French, editing by David Evans)