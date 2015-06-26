FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Wine maker Masi Agricola to debut on Milan's bourse on June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Masi Agricola, the maker of premium wine such as Amarone, will debut on the Milan bourse on June 30 with its shares priced at 4.60 euros apiece, it said on Friday.

The listing of Masi Agricola follows the flotation of coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage, suggesting Italian entrepreneurs in the food and drink sector may be more willing to open their companies to other shareholders.

At the listing price the group, owned by the Boscaini family for seven generations, will have a market value of 148 million euros ($165 million).

The group will float around 20 percent of its capital on the AIM, the Italian stock exchange market dedicated to smaller companies.

UniCredit and Equita are global coordinators for the listing.

Last year, the group sold nearly 12 million bottles of wine, posting revenues of around 60 million euros.

$1 = 0.8974 euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter

