Ex-Och-Ziff duo tap Mt Kellett exec for Asia hedge fund
July 10, 2012 / 3:06 AM / in 5 years

Ex-Och-Ziff duo tap Mt Kellett exec for Asia hedge fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Maso Capital has hired former Mount Kellett Capital executive Allan Finnerty for a top role at the hedge fund being set up by former managing directors of Och-Ziff Capital Management Manoj Jain and Sohit Khurana.

Finnerty has joined as a chief operating officer to help the Hong Kong-based hedge fund launch by the end of 2012, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Finnerty, whose previous employers include Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, was the chief financial officer for Asia at private equity fund Mount Kellett, according to his Linkedin profile.

Jain and Khurana are aiming to raise about $250 million for their multi-asset class Asia-focused hedge fund which will be a combination of event-driven equity and convertible bond arbitrage strategies.

Maso Capital could not be reached for comment.

