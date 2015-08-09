FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance state logistics project
August 9, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan signs $494 mln deal to finance state logistics project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Masraf Al Rayan has signed a deal with the government to provide 1.8 billion riyals ($494.4 million) of financing that will be used to build the largest logistics project in the country’s south, a bourse filing said on Sunday.

State-run Economic Zones Co (Manateq) and a committee of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce signed the deal with the Islamic lender.

This will enable the committee to build the project and provide land for investors, the statement added. It did not provide further details on the terms or type of financing agreed.

The development is located in Wakrah, about 20 kilometres south of Qatar’s capital Doha.

$1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
