Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct, misses forecasts
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 net profit rises 3.3 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, posted a 3.3 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday according to Reuters calculations, missing analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 was 487 million riyals ($133.8 million) compared to 471.4 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated as the bank did not provide quarterly results breakdown in an earnings statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 513.3 million riyals for the period.

The lender, which has the largest weighting of any Qatari stock by index compiler MSCI, said net profit for the first half of the year reached 998 million riyals, up 10.46 percent from 904 million riyals in the same period of last year.

$1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

