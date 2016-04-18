FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit rises 5.1 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit rises 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, reported a 5.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to Mar. 31 was 537 million riyals ($147.5 million), a company statement said.

The bank did not provide a year earlier figure. However, it had reported a 510.8 million net profit in the same period a year ago.

EFG Hermes had forecast a quarterly net profit of 513.3 million riyals for the quarter, while QNB Financial Services had expected 518.9 million riyals.

The bank was expecting to post annual profit growth of between 8 and 10 percent in 2016, chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said in February.

$1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.