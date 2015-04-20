Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18.1 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, reported an 18.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million riyals ($140.4 million) compared to 432 million riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 484.4 million riyals for the period.