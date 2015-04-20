FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18.1 pct, beats estimates
April 20, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 profit rises 18.1 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, reported an 18.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million riyals ($140.4 million) compared to 432 million riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 484.4 million riyals for the period.

$1 = 3.6402 Qatar riyals Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

