FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 profit rises 12.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2014 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q2 profit rises 12.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s largest Islamic lender by market value, reported a 12.1 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 was 471.6 million Qatar riyals ($129.5 million) compared to 420.6 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on its first-half financial statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a net profit of 442.3 million riyals for the period.

The lender said its net profit for the opening six months of 2014 was 904 million riyals, up 10.1 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.