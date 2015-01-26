Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan posts 21.2 pct Q4 net profit gain, hikes dividend

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, reported a 21.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 548 million riyals ($150.5 million) compared to 452.02 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on financial statements.

The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on financial statements.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 535.1 million riyals for the period.

The lender, which has the largest weighting of any Qatari stock by index compiler MSCI, said in a statement its net profit for 2014 was 2 billion riyals, up 17.6 percent on the year before.

The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2014 of 1.75 riyals per share. This is higher than the 1.5 riyals per share the bank paid out in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)