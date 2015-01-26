FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan posts 21.2 pct Q4 net profit gain, hikes dividend
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan posts 21.2 pct Q4 net profit gain, hikes dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, reported a 21.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31 was 548 million riyals ($150.5 million) compared to 452.02 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculated based on financial statements.

The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown so Reuters calculated the figure based on financial statements.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a net profit of 535.1 million riyals for the period.

The lender, which has the largest weighting of any Qatari stock by index compiler MSCI, said in a statement its net profit for 2014 was 2 billion riyals, up 17.6 percent on the year before.

The bank said its board was recommending a dividend for 2014 of 1.75 riyals per share. This is higher than the 1.5 riyals per share the bank paid out in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.