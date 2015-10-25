Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q3 profit falls 2.2 pct

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second largest bank by market value, reported a 2.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 511 million riyals ($140.39 million) compared to 522.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a quarterly net profit of 513.5 million riyals for the period.

Net profit for the nine months to Sept. 30 was 1.51 billion riyals, compared with 1.43 billion riyals in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing said. ($1 = 3.6399 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Gareth Jones)