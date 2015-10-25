FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q3 profit falls 2.2 pct
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q3 profit falls 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second largest bank by market value, reported a 2.2 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 was 511 million riyals ($140.39 million) compared to 522.5 million riyals in the same period a year ago, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in the absence of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

Three analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had forecast a quarterly net profit of 513.5 million riyals for the period.

Net profit for the nine months to Sept. 30 was 1.51 billion riyals, compared with 1.43 billion riyals in the same period a year ago, a bourse filing said. ($1 = 3.6399 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.