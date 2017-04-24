FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 4 months ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net profit falls 6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second largest bank by market value, reported a 6.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday.

Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 510 million riyals ($136 million), down from 546 million a year ago, a company statement said.

EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit of 503.47 million riyals for the quarter while QNB Financial Services had expected 512.76 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by David Clarke)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.