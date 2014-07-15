Qatar's bourse suspends Masraf Al Rayan shares over disclosure

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Qatar Exchange has suspended trading in the shares of Islamic bank Masraf Al Rayan until the lender discloses more information about the sale of its stake in a real estate company, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Masraf Al Rayan, whose shares dominate local trading turnover, said on Sunday it had agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Seef Lusail Real Estate Development Co to the real estate arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

The lender did not disclose the sale price or other details. The bourse did not say what particular information it wanted the bank to provide. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)