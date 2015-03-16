FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue -sources
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan eyes potential debut sukuk issue -sources

Archana Narayanan

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar’s second-largest bank by market value, is eyeing a debut in the debt capital markets this year after inviting bankers to pitch for arranger roles on a potential U.S. dollar-denominated benchmark sukuk issue, sources said on Monday.

The sharia-compliant institution is expected to raise funds before end-April, three of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the deal is not yet public knowledge.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Masraf Al Rayan is “very close” to mandating arrangers for the upcoming sukuk issue, two sources said.

The lender did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

Masraf Al Rayan joins a growing pipeline of potential Gulf issuance as borrowers want to obtain funds from the dollar debt markets before a possible increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this year.

Among Gulf names recently completing deals or linked with upcoming offerings are the emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, Emirates NBD, Islamic Development Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

In January, Masraf Al Rayan reported a 21.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by lending growth. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.