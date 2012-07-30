FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar's Masraf al Rayan launches brokerage
July 30, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Qatar's Masraf al Rayan launches brokerage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, July 30 (Reuters) - Masraf al Rayan, Qatar’s fourth-largest bank by market value, has launched a subsidiary brokerage firm to buy and sell sharia-compliant financial instruments for all types of investors, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Al Rayan Financial Brokerage Co (ARB) will offer trading services in sharia-compliant financial instruments in Qatar, and has obtained necessary licences from the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and Qatar Exchange, the statement said.

Although a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Masraf al Rayan, ARB has its own structure, building, employees and board of directors to comply with regulatory requirements to separate the two entities, the statement added.

In March, industry sources said several Qatari banks were considering delaying or even halting plans to offer brokerage services because of shrunken trading volumes in the Gulf state. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

