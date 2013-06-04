FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts cuts bond sale size on tepid investor demand
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

Massachusetts cuts bond sale size on tepid investor demand

Hilary Russ

3 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Massachusetts slashed a planned $1.1 billion bond sale by nearly 40 percent on Tuesday as recent volatility in U.S. debt markets weakened investor demand for the deal, a state finance official said.

The state, which sold about $670 million of general obligation bonds in a three-part deal, will try to tap the market again soon to raise the rest of the money, said Colin MacNaught, the state’s assistant treasurer for debt management.

“Given market conditions, there wasn’t enough investor demand for the structure that we prefer and the price we prefer,” MacNaught said.

The state could try again as soon as later this week, he said.

The $3.7 trillion muni bond market has fallen in step with recent weakness in U.S. Treasuries arising from investor worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back its massive stimulus program.

Bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, climbed during last week’s sell-off after data showed strong consumer confidence and rising home prices. Treasury yields remain near their highest levels of the year.

Prices in the secondary market for munis fell on Tuesday, lifting yields by as many as 5 basis points in longer maturities, according to Municipal Market Data’s triple-A benchmark scale.

The 10-year muni yield rose 2 basis points to close at 2.10 percent. The 30-year yield ended up 5 basis points at 3.29 percent, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Ultimately, Massachusetts sold $470 million of refunding bonds instead of the $640 million originally planned, generating $40 million in savings for taxpayers, MacNaught said.

The state also sold about $100 million of 30-year new money GO bonds, rather than the $375 million it had planned.

That new paper had a 4 percent coupon and an 8-year call option, compared to a more common 5 percent coupon and 10-year call option. The structure saved taxpayers 25 basis points on a yield-to-maturity basis, MacNaught said.

Massachusetts also sold $100 million of its first-ever so-called Green Bonds, which will be used exclusively to finance clean water, open space, energy conservation and other environmental infrastructure projects. That portion of the deal did not shrink.

The Green Bonds, which are all in the 20-year maturity in a par structure with an 8-year call option, drew $130 million of orders and generated more than 150 orders from different individual investors. The bonds also lured as many as 9 new institutional investors that might not ordinarily have sought to buy Massachusetts GO bonds, according to MacNaught.

The Green Bond program aimed to diversify Massachusetts’ investor base, improve market access and boost demand for the state’s paper, he said.

Overall, the true interest cost on the deal was 3.02 percent, MacNaught said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.