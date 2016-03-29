Massachusetts to launch probe of Exxon's climate change disclosures

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Massachusetts is launching an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled investors and the public about the risks of climate change, state Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday.

The move comes just a few months after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed Exxon to demand extensive financial records and emails in connection with its climate change disclosures.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Times reported that California’s attorney general is also investigating Exxon over the issue. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)