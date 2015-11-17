FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British Airways says crew requested police meet 'unruly passenger' on Boston flight
November 17, 2015

British Airways says crew requested police meet 'unruly passenger' on Boston flight

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Tuesday that crew on a Boston-bound BA flight requested that police meet the plane on arrival due to an unruly customer on board.

“Our crew have requested that police meet the flight in Boston due to an unruly customer on board,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “Our customers and crew deserve to have a safe and enjoyable flight and we do not tolerate abusive behaviour.”

A source with knowledge of the matter said earlier media reports that the passenger had tried to enter the cockpit were incorrect. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

