Massachusetts regulator targets recommendation of alternative mutual funds

BOSTON, July 15 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top securities regulator William Galvin said he has begun investigating the recommendation of alternative mutual funds by state registered investment advisers.

Galvin, Massachusetts Secretary of State, said in a statement on Wednesday that while the funds are not necessarily unsuitable investments, “they can be accidents waiting to happen when they are sold to investors who do not understand the risks and downside associated with the product.” (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)