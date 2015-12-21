FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts man charged with fraud over 'Kung Fu Panda' drawings
December 21, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Massachusetts man charged with fraud over 'Kung Fu Panda' drawings

Scott Malone

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - A Massachusetts man who sued DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc claiming he had invented the title character in the 2008 film “Kung Fu Panda” committed fraud by back-dating drawings he relied on as evidence, prosecutors said on Monday.

Federal prosecutors in Boston charged Jayme Gordon, 51, of Randolph, Massachusetts, with wire fraud and perjury, asserting that he lied in a 2011 lawsuit against the Hollywood studio by claiming the high-kicking bear named Po infringed on characters he had developed in the 1990s.

“Mr. Gordon went to great lengths to orchestrate and maintain this fraudulent scheme, trying to take credit for ideas he did not come up with,” said Harold Shaw, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Boston.

Gordon’s attorney, Robert Griffin, said his client “maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.”

Prosecutors charged that Gordon back-dated drawings he used to try to extract a $12 million settlement from DreamWorks, contending he did so in early 2008 after seeing an early trailer for the film. Some of the drawings he relied on had been traced from a coloring book featuring Walt Disney Co’s characters 1994 film “The Lion King.”

Gordon agreed to dismiss his lawsuit after DreamWorks, which also produced the “Madagascar” and “How to Train Your Dragon” films, discovered the tracing, though by that time the company had spent some $3 million defending against the litigation.

He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges, wire fraud.

“Kung Fu Panda 3” is due to be released in January. A DreamWorks spokesman declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
