BOSTON A Massachusetts man was sentenced on
Wednesday to two years in prison after being convicted of trying
to defraud DreamWorks Animation through a bogus copyright
lawsuit claiming it stole the characters and story from him for
its film "Kung Fu Panda."
Prosecutors in Boston said that after seeing a trailer for
the yet-to-be-released animated film in 2008, Jayme Gordon
fabricated and backdated drawings of characters similar to those
in the film, which he used for a lawsuit against the
company.
He previously created some drawings and a story about pandas
that prosecutors said bore little resemblance to the movie's
characters. After seeing the trailer, he revised the drawings
and story and renamed it "Kung Fu Panda Power," they said.
In 2011, Gordon sued DreamWorks for copyright infringement
and proposed that the company settle the lawsuit for $12
million, prosecutors said. DreamWorks rejected that proposal,
they said, leading to two more years of litigation.
His scheme failed after DreamWorks discovered that some of
Gordon's drawings had been traced from a coloring book featuring
Walt Disney Co characters from the 1994 film "The Lion King,"
prosecutors said.
Gordon subsequently agreed to dismiss his lawsuit against
DreamWorks, which also produced the "Madagascar" and "How to
Train Your Dragon" films. By that time, the company had spent $3
million defending itself, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors had sought a five-year prison sentence for
Gordon, 51, of Randolph, Massachusetts, who was found guilty by
a federal jury in November on charges of wire fraud and perjury.
His lawyer, Jeffrey Denner, sought a sentence of probation,
citing psychiatric issues as a mitigating factor.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris in Boston, who
imposed the two-year prison term, also ordered Gordon to pay
more than $3 million restitution, prosecutors said.
Denner in an interview said he believed the judge was fair
in imposing the sentence. He said Gordon had not decided whether
to appeal his trial conviction.