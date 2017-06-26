BOSTON A federal prosecutor on Monday asked a
judge to sentence a former Massachusetts pharmacy executive to
35 years in prison for the "devastation" caused by a deadly 2012
meningitis outbreak.
Barry Cadden, the co-founder and former president of the
now-defunct New England Compounding Center, was convicted in
March of racketeering and fraud for his role in the outbreak but
cleared of the harshest charges he faced, second-degree murder.
Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese told U.S. District
Judge Richard Stearns a severe sentence was necessary given
Cadden's conduct and the "overwhelming devastation" he helped
inflict on 778 unsuspecting patients nationwide who received
contaminated steroids injections.
That includes 76 people who died, prosecutors said.
"Make no mistake about it, what Barry Cadden did was evil,
and he should be punished accordingly," Varghese said.
Cadden's lawyers were set to make their own presentation
after the judge hears from around 20 victims who are attending
the sentencing.
In court filings, they say prosecutors are seeking to
demonize Cadden, who they said was not convicted of knowing the
drugs were contaminated, just of misrepresenting how they were
made. They say Cadden deserved no more than about three years in
prison.
Cadden was one of 14 people tied to Framingham,
Massachusetts-based New England Compounding Center indicted in
2014 following the outbreak. He was one of only two people to
face second-degree murder charges.
Prosecutors said Cadden, the compounding center's head
pharmacist, ran the company as a criminal enterprise, selling
substandard and non-sterile drugs produced in filthy conditions
to medical facilities nationwide.
They said Cadden directed the shipment of 17,600 vials of
contaminated steroids often prescribed for back pain despite
knowing they were made in unsafe conditions, leading to the
outbreak.