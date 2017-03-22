FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacist guilty of racketeering in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak
March 22, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 5 months ago

Pharmacist guilty of racketeering in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.

Barry Cadden, who was a co-owner and president of New England Compounding Center, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston after a two-month trial centered on an outbreak linked to the company's drug that sickened 753 people in 20 states. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone)

