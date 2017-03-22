BOSTON The co-founder of a now-defunct
Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was found guilty of
racketeering and fraud but cleared of murder on Wednesday for
his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people
across the United States.
Barry Cadden, who was a co-owner and president of New
England Compounding Center, was convicted by a federal jury in
Boston after a two-month trial centered on an outbreak linked to
the company's drug that sickened 753 people in 20 states.
The outbreak was the largest U.S. public health crisis
involving a pharmaceutical drug. It led to new regulations on
compounding pharmacies, which mix drugs but had been treated
with a lighter hand than registered drug manufacturers.
Cadden, 50, showed no emotion as a court official read the
verdict from the jury of nine women and three men.
Prosecutors contended that Cadden, who was the head
pharmacist for Framingham, Massachusetts-based NECC, directed
the shipment of vials of contaminated steroids to hospital
customers nationally even though he knew they were made in
unsafe, insanitary conditions.
Lawyers for Cadden, 50, conceded at trial that the outbreak
stemmed from steroids NECC manufactured. But they
argued prosecutors had overreached in accusing Cadden of murder,
saying there was no proof he acted intentionally and knew people
could die if they were injected with the steroids.