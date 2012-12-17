FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mass. fines Morgan Stanley over Facebook research
December 17, 2012

Mass. fines Morgan Stanley over Facebook research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter for Facebook Inc’s initial public offering, will pay a $5 million fine to Massachusetts to settle charges that its bankers improperly influenced its research analysts when the Internet company went public.

Massachusetts’ securities regulator William Galvin announced the fine on Monday. He had been probing top Wall Street investment banks over the matter and had already fined Citigroup $2 million in October.

Galvin said Morgan Stanley violated the 2003 Global Research Analyst Settlement.

Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

