FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts treasurer seeks list of investments in gun makers
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

Massachusetts treasurer seeks list of investments in gun makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Massachusetts Treasurer Steven Grossman on Wednesday said he had asked the state’s pension fund board for an analysis of all investments in makers of guns and ammunition, after the shooting massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

The analysis, covering both public and private equity investments, will provide information for state legislators who may want to consider requiring that the $51 billion fund divest from the industry, Grossman said. Legislators have previously backed divestitures from companies involved in tobacco, South Africa and the Iranian oil and gas industry, he noted.

“I want to anticipate what may take place in terms of public debate and discussion and to make sure we have timely, accurate and relevant information,” Grossman said in a telephone interview.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.