FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Massachusetts' pension up 13.9 pct in 2012, stocks fuel gains
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 5 years ago

Massachusetts' pension up 13.9 pct in 2012, stocks fuel gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ $50 billion state pension fund gained 13.9 percent in 2012, fueled by strong returns in global equities and private equity.

“We had a terrific year,” Michael Trotsky, the fund’s chief investment officer and executive director said on Tuesday at a public meeting. “Our investment mangers are doing a very good job for us,” he added.

The fund, one of the country’s biggest public pensions, outperformed its policy benchmark by 84 basis points.

Looking back on 2012 when stocks fared well, the fund’s investments in global equities gained 17.5 percent while private equity investments gained 15.8 percent.

Core fixed income gained only 6.35 percent.

Massachusetts, which has roughly $5 billion invested in hedge funds, said that the hedge fund managers it employs gained 8.42 percent last year, beating the fund’s 4.8 percent benchmark for this asset class. The state has invested with big name managers including Paul Singer, Alan Howard, and William Ackman.

Trotsky, who took on the role of CIO last year, said he plans to spend more time this year meeting the managers who invest money for the fund.

The fund recently opted to pick its hedge fund managers directly instead of paying extra fees to so-called funds of funds for that work. The move is expected to save the pension fund $36 million a year in fees.

In November, the fund hired Eric Nierenberg, a former money manager and business school professor, as its senior investment officer overseeing hedge funds and low volatility strategies. Earlier this year, the fund hired Michael Bailey as its senior investment officer for private equity investments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.