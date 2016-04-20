FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts says State Street unit overcharged clients
April 20, 2016

Massachusetts says State Street unit overcharged clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Massachusetts’ top securities regulator on Wednesday charged that a unit of custody bank State Street Corp. overcharged custodial clients, including pension, mutual and hedge funds.

William Galvin said State Street Global Markets LLC has engaged in a pattern of overcharging, noting the company often labeled charges for secure electronic messages, known as SWIFT messages, as “out-of-pocket” expenses that contained concealed markups of up to 1,900 percent. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
