Massachusetts lawmakers finalize major transport bill
August 1, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Massachusetts lawmakers finalize major transport bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Massachusetts lawmakers on Tuesday finalized a $1.39 billion bill for transportation infrastructure projects, including highway and bridge repair and railway expansion.

The bill was completed late on the final day of the legislature’s two-year formal session and sent to Governor Deval Patrick on Wednesday.

The bill authorizes $685 million in borrowing for highway and public transportation projects, which will be matched in part by federal funds.

Going into November legislative elections the bill also includes over 200 earmarks for lawmakers’ pet projects scattered across the state, such as constructing scenic byways, extending bike paths and building an ice skating rink.

One provision that did not make the cut was a proposal to allow corporate naming rights for stations in the Boston area’s mass-transit system.

