Validity of robo advisers questioned by Massachusetts regulator
April 1, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Validity of robo advisers questioned by Massachusetts regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Friday questioned the ability of so-called robo advisers to act as state-registered investment advisers.

“It is the position of the (Massachusetts Securities Division) that fully-automated robo-advisers, as they are typically structured, may be inherently unable to act as fiduciaries and perform the functions of a state-registered investment adviser,” William Galvin, secretary of state for Massachusetts, said in a statement.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
