Shareholders of UAE's Massar Solutions pick HSBC to lead stake sale - sources

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Massar Solutions have mandated HSBC to sell a 40 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates vehicle rental and fleet management firm, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Monday, months after its flotation was pulled.

Invest AD and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company own the company on a 51/49 percent split and they are looking to raise a similar figure from the stake sale as they would have received from the initial public offering, according to a separate private equity source.

The IPO valued the 40 percent stake at 576 million dirhams ($156.8 million).

Massar Solutions declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)