Jury selection starts in West Virginia trial of mine exec

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Thursday in the trial of a former coal company executive facing federal charges stemming from a 2010 mine explosion that killed 29 people.

Don Blankenship, the former chief executive officer of Massey Energy Co, faces three felony counts for allegedly ignoring hundreds of safety breaches at the Upper Big Branch Mine and conspiring to cover up violations. The blast was the worst U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

Blankenship entered the U.S. District Court flanked by security officers. He told reporters he felt good and repeated that he was innocent.

Judge Irene Berger will have to rule on at least a dozen motions, including defense requests to exclude evidence of explosion. Blankenship’s lawyers also want to move the trial to Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Berger already has shifted the trial from Beckley, West Virginia, after Blankenship’s attorneys complained he could not get a fair trial there because of intense pre-trial publicity.

In picking a jury, 100 potential jurors have been scheduled to be present each day for the first three days of the trial.

Betty Harrah of Beckley was among a handful of relatives of Upper Big Branch miners who were in the courtroom. She said she hoped that Blankenship would be convicted.

Blankenship’s real judgment will come when he “meets his Maker ... and I hope I can be right there at the gates when he does,” said Harrah, whose brother, Steve, 40, was killed in the accident.

Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, pleaded not guilty in 2014 and is free on a $5 million cash bond. His lawyers had repeatedly sought a delay in the trial.

Blankenship, who faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges, is accused of conspiring to falsify dust samples and violating federal securities laws by lying about Massey’s safety practices. Four Massey employees have been sentenced in the case.

The death toll at Upper Big Branch, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Charleston, was the highest since 91 miners were killed in a 1972 fire at an Idaho silver mine.

Massey Energy was purchased in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion.