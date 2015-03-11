FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2015 / 10:49 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. adds an allegation vs Massey ex-CEO over fatal mine blast

Jonathan Stempel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against former Massey Energy Co Chief Executive Donald Blankenship, accusing him of conspiring to falsify dust samples, in a case arising from a 2010 West Virginia coal mine explosion that killed 29 miners.

The amended indictment, which is dated March 10, reduced the number of criminal counts against Blankenship to three from four by combining charges that he conspired to violate mine safety laws and to defraud the U.S. government into a single count.

He still faces two charges that he violated federal securities laws by lying to shareholders and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about Massey’s safety practices.

Blankenship, who led Massey from 2000 to 2010, pleaded not guilty in November to charges that he tried to conceal hazards at the company’s Upper Big Branch mine before its April 5, 2010, explosion, and lied about Massey’s safety record.

The amended indictment said Blankenship conspired with others to falsify where dust samples required to be collected under federal mine health standards were taken, as part of an effort to hide problems from inspectors.

William Taylor, a lawyer for Blankenship, declined on Wednesday to comment on the new indictment, which was earlier reported by West Virginia media and The Wall Street Journal.

Blankenship has sought to have the criminal case dismissed, and alternatively to delay a trial now scheduled to begin on April 20, according to court records.

Massey was acquired in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc for about $7 billion. Alpha Natural was not accused of wrongdoing. The now-closed Upper Big Branch mine was located about 40 miles south of Charleston.

The case is U.S. v. Blankenship, U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virginia, No. 14-cr-00244.

