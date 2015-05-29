FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti sets listing price at 11.60 euros/share
May 29, 2015 / 6:08 AM / 2 years ago

Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti sets listing price at 11.60 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has set the final price for its debut on the Milan bourse at 11.60 euros per share, at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros.

At the final price the company will have a market value of 398 million euros ($436 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

Massimo Zanetti, owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o‘Nuts, Puccino’s and Boncafe brands, will start listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange on June 3, becoming the first coffee maker to go public in Italy.

$1 = 0.9136 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
