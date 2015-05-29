Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti sets listing price at 11.60 euros/share

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage group has set the final price for its debut on the Milan bourse at 11.60 euros per share, at the lower end of a range of 11.60-15.75 euros.

At the final price the company will have a market value of 398 million euros ($436 million), it said in a statement on Friday.

Massimo Zanetti, owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o‘Nuts, Puccino’s and Boncafe brands, will start listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange on June 3, becoming the first coffee maker to go public in Italy.