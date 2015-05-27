FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massimo Zanetti share sale covered one day ahead of closure - memo
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Massimo Zanetti share sale covered one day ahead of closure - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group has been covered one day ahead of the share sale’s closure, according to a bank memo to investors which was seen by Reuters.

Massimo Zanetti - owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o‘Nuts, Puccino’s and Boncafe brand - launched a roadshow last week to become the first coffee maker to list in Italy. The market debut is due on June 3.

Investors have been offered up to 11 million new and existing Massimo Zanetti shares at 11.60-15.75 euros each, valuing the company at up to 540 million euros ($587 million).

Banca IMI and BNP Paribas are global coordinators of the issue, while JP Morgan is joint bookrunner. ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Danilo Masoni)

