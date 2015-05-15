FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian coffee maker Zanetti prices May listing
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

Italian coffee maker Zanetti prices May listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group will offer up to 11 million new and existing shares at between 11.60-15.75 euros each in an initial public offering that starts on Monday, it said on Friday.

In a statement, Massimo Zanetti said market regulator Consob had approved the Milan listing which values the company at between up to 441.0 million euros ($505.1 million).

After the IPO, which runs until May 28, Massimo Zanetti will have a free float of up to 32.1 percent before the exercise of a greenshoe option, it said.

$1 = 0.8731 euros Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.