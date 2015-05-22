FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail offer in Massimo Zanetti IPO covered - sources
May 22, 2015

Retail offer in Massimo Zanetti IPO covered - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 22 (Reuters) - The retail offer in Italian coffee group Massimo Zanetti Beverage’s initial share sale has been covered in the first four days, market sources said on Friday.

MZB, which owns more than 20 coffee brands around the world including Italy’s market leader Segafredo Zanetti, is placing a 32 percent stake on the Milan bourse. A portion representing 11 percent of the stake on offer is reserved to retail investors.

“As of Thursday evening the retail offer had been fully covered,” one of the sources said.

The initial public offering started on Monday and will run until May 28.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
