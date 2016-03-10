FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massimo Zanetti sees core profit rising 4-6 pct in 2016 after flat 2015
March 10, 2016 / 2:38 PM / a year ago

Massimo Zanetti sees core profit rising 4-6 pct in 2016 after flat 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti said on Thursday it expects core profit to rise 4-6 percent this year after posting little growth in 2015.

The group, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o‘Nuts and Puccino’s coffee brands, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 65 million euros in 2015, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

The coffee maker sees sales volumes growing between 2-3 percent this year after rising 1.8 percent to 127,418 tonnes in 2015.

Zanetti, which debuted on the Milan stock market in June, will pay a 0.09 euros per share dividend on 2015 results. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

