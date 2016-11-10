FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti sees volumes up 2-4 pct in 2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 10 months ago

Coffee roaster Massimo Zanetti sees volumes up 2-4 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group says:

* Has tweaked its full-year guidance to take into account the negative impact of the higher green coffee prices and the benefit from the Nutricafes acquisition

* New guidance sees coffee volumes up between 2 percent and 4 percent compared with a 2-3 percent increase indicated previously

* Net debt at year-end forecast at below 225 million euros, compared with a previous 170 million euro ceiling

* Expected FY gross profit rise confirmed at up between 4 and 6 percent

* Roasted coffee sales volumes grew 4.5 percent to 96.653 tons in the first nine months

* Consolidated turnover fell 3 percent to 670.7 million euros year-on-year in the period

* Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was up 9.2 percent to 46.2 million euros

* Gross profit in the fourth quarter is seen below gross profit in Q4 2015 (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

