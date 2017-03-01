FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 6 months ago

Coffee maker Massimo Zanetti sees 2017 core profit up 10-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti expects core profit to rise between 10 and 12 percent this year accelerating from a 5 percent increase in 2016, it said on Wednesday.

The group, which owns the Segafredo, Chock full o'Nuts and Puccino's coffee brands, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 68.3 million euros ($72 million) last year.

Last year roasted coffee sales volumes increased by 2.9 percent to 131,161 tons, boosted by the consolidation of Portugal's Nutricafes, which the group bought in July.

A decrease in the average sales prices of roasted coffee took a toll on consolidated revenues, which fell 2.6 percent to 917.5 million euros. Sales of coffee pods rose instead by 23.5 percent.

The Veneto-based group sees sales volumes rising between 2 and 4 percent this year. ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

