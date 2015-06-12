FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish pension fund has 1.99 pct in Italy's Massimo Zanetti
June 12, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish pension fund has 1.99 pct in Italy's Massimo Zanetti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Third National Swedish pension fund has a 1.99 percent stake in Italian coffee maker Massimo Zanetti Beverage, according to regulatory filings published by Italy’s market watchdog on Friday.

The Swedish investor had bought a 2.26 percent stake of the coffee maker in an initial public offering and then cut its stake to just below 2 percent, the filings showed.

Massimo Zanetti started trading on the Milan bourse on June 3 at an IPO price of 11.60 euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

