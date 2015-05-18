FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Massimo Zanetti eyes acquisitions in two countries
May 18, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's Massimo Zanetti eyes acquisitions in two countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, which began selling shares in an initial public offering on Monday, is looking at possible acquisitions in two countries, its chairman said on Monday.

“We are looking at acquisitions to boost growth in two countries,” Massimo Zanetti said on the sidelines of the IPO presentation, hinting that the targets would likely be outside Europe. “In Europe we are already everywhere.”

However, the Italian group is not interested in buying in the Carte Noire coffee brand which Mondelez International has put up for sale, Zanetti said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

