FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Italian coffee group Massimo Zanetti buys Portuguese Nutricafes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

Italian coffee group Massimo Zanetti buys Portuguese Nutricafes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Massimo Zanetti, which owns various coffee brands including Segafredo, will buy Portuguese Nutricafes from two private equity firms in a deal that values the group 74.5 million euros ($83 million), it said on Tuesday.

The acquisition of Nutricafes, the third largest coffee group in Portugal, will allow Massimo Zanetti to reach a total market share of 14 percent in the country.

Following the completion of the deal, expected in September, the Italian coffee maker expects synergies both in Portugal and in Spain, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.