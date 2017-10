JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says FY headline EPS increased by 30.3% * Says FY total sales increased by 15.6% * Says final cash dividend of 146.00 cents per share has been declared * Says for the eight weeks to 19 August 2012, total sales increased by 17.7% * Expect no improvement in net trading margin for either the 26 weeks to

December 2012 or for the year to December 2013