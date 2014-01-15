BRIEF-Massmart says 53-week total sales increase 9.7 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd : * Says for the 53 weeks to 29 December 2013, Massmart‘S total sales increased to R72.2 billion * Says 52-week period shows total growth of 7.5% and comparable store sales growth of 3.8% * Estimated net sales lost due to closing stores on December 15 in honour of Mandela’s burial were about R200 million * Closures affected group total, comparable store sales growth for 52-week by approximately 0.3% each * Sales in mass discounters were most affected by these closures, while masscash was least affected.