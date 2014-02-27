FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Massmart posts rise in reviewed headline earnings
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Massmart posts rise in reviewed headline earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings Ltd : * For 53 weeks ended on 29 December 2013, Massmart’s total sales increased by

9.8 pct * Says operating profit increased by 26.0 pct and headline earnings increased by 29.9 pct * Says for the 8 weeks to 23 February 2014, total sales increased by 9.5 pct and comparable sales increased by 7.7 pct * Says profit for the year R1,342.1 million * Says much stronger start to the financial year than we anticipated. * Says gross final cash dividend of 275.00 cents per share in respect of the

period ended 29 December 2013 has been declared * Says much stronger start to the financial year than we anticipated * Says FY reviewed headline EPS 615.2 cents * Says FY sales up by 9.8 pct R72,263.4 million * The strong start suggests a better overall performance this year than last

year

