FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Massmart files competition complaint against Shoprite, Pick N Pay
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Massmart files competition complaint against Shoprite, Pick N Pay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on leases, Massmart comments, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Massmart Holdings has filed an anti-competition complaint against three major rivals to fight their exclusive leases with shopping centres, the discount retailer said on Monday.

The unit of Wal-Mart Stores said it had filed the complaint with South Africa’s competition watchdog against grocers Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar over leases it says are anti-competitive.

Massmart, known for its Makro chain of wholesale stores, has been on a push to increase its grocery business. However, that effort has been hampered as some shopping centres have agreed to an exclusive lease with another grocer, spokeswoman Annaleigh Vallie said.

The exclusive leases can last anywhere from five to 20 years, she said.

“The company is of the opinion that exclusive lease agreements are intuitively anti-competitive and prevent it from developing an offering that can compete effectively with the entrenched, national retail chains,” Massmart said in a statement.

Shoprite is Africa’s largest retailer and Pick N Pay is South Africa’s second-largest grocer, trailing behind Shoprite.

Shares of Shoprite, Pick N Pay and Spar were all down around 1 percent, slightly underperforming the Johannesburg All-Share index, which was flat.

Massmart was also down nearly 1 percent.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.