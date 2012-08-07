FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Massmart's FY profit to miss expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Massmart's FY profit to miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees headline EPS 549.4 cents to 579.7 cents

* Shares fall more than 5 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings, the South African unit of Wal-Mart, said on Tuesday full-year profit likely rose as much as 34 percent, falling far short of market expectations and sending its shares down more than 5 percent.

South Africa’s third-largest reatiler by market value said headline earnings per share in the year to end-June likely totalled as much as 579.7 cents, or 34 percent higher than the prior year’s 433.3 cents.

Six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to deliver 66 percent profit growth.

Shares in the Johannesburg-based company dropped as much as 5.1 percent shortly after the news. By 1103 GMT, the stock had recouped some of losses to trade 3.2 percent lower at 169.83 cents.

On July 4, the Massmart said full-year sales increased 16 percent to 61.2 billion rand, a touch above analysts’ estimate of 61.1 billion rand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.