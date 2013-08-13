FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wal-Mart unit Massmart says H1 boosted by currency impact
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Wal-Mart unit Massmart says H1 boosted by currency impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Massmart Holdings, the South African unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said on Tuesday its first-half earnings rose by as much as 57 percent, lifted by favourable exchange rates.

Massmart said in a statement it expected headline earnings of between 218 and 234 cents per share for the 26 weeks to June 23, compared with 148.9 cents a year earlier.

Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

However, Massmart said that before adjusting for currencies, earnings would be as much as 15 percent lower than the previous year’s currency-adjusted 200.6 cents.

Massmart, which earns about 7 percent of its annual revenue outside of South Africa, said it would give greater details about the results when it releases interim earnings on Aug. 22.

Separately, the chairman of Kenya’s Naivas told Reuters on Tuesday the retailer was in talks to sell a majority stake to Massmart. Massmart declined to comment on the Naivas stake.

Shares of Massmart were down 2.65 percent at 157.20 rand at 1455 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.